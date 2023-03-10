River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 141,570 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 141,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIB opened at $25.92 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

