River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.42 Million in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $41,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

