River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.94 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX opened at $207.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.