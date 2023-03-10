River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,980 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 550,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.71 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

