River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 3,524 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 352,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $41.16 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

