Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Down 0.2%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,020 ($24.29) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($24.41). 5,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,035 ($24.47).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.22 million, a PE ratio of -259.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,996.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,949.63.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 29.25 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s payout ratio is -513.48%.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

