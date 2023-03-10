Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 602

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.50) to GBX 490 ($5.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.40.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

