Richard A. Graham Sells 2,323 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $23,346.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 374,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.25 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $644.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Theravance Biopharma

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

