Reviewing Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -17.30% -4.77% -2.46% Kyocera 7.31% 4.55% 3.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wolfspeed and Kyocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 11.24 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -55.27 Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.11 $1.32 billion $3.13 16.18

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wolfspeed and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kyocera beats Wolfspeed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Kyocera

(Get Rating)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.