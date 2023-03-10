Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $679,437.72 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC opened at $30.97 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.