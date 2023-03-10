Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $679,437.72 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RVNC opened at $30.97 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
