Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Tobin Schilke Sells 18,517 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,952.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,082.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60.
- On Friday, January 20th, Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16.
NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after buying an additional 151,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
