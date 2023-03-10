Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 129 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $259.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

