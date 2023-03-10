Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,777,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,340,703. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.