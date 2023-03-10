Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

