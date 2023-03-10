Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.12 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 82.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $4,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Price Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.