Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.