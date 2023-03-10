Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.