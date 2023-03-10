Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON: RR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 105 ($1.26).

3/1/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/24/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 158.04 ($1.90) on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($13,968.19).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.