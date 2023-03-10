Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

3/1/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$135.00 to C$133.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$148.00 to C$147.00.

3/1/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$146.00 to C$149.00.

3/1/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

3/1/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

2/22/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$134.00 to C$135.00.

2/17/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00.

2/17/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$1.96 on Thursday, reaching C$125.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,659. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$131.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

