Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a PEG ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

