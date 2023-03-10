Request (REQ) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $88.63 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00036883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00222684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,949.96 or 1.00006951 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08780481 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,453,442.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

