Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $176.65 and last traded at $178.21. 174,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 580,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

