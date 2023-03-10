RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Down 1.3%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. 4,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

RENN Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

RENN Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in RENN Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RENN Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

