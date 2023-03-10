RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Down 50.6% in February

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter.

RENN Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

RCG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017. RENN Fund has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

RENN Fund Dividend Announcement

About RENN Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

