Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 57,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 55,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

