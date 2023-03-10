Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $743.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $743.18 and a 200-day moving average of $722.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.