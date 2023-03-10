Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $755.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,933. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $743.18 and its 200 day moving average is $722.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $21,382,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

