Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $75.32. 664,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

