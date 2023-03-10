Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.