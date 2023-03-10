Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,221. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

