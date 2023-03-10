Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,885. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

