Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,218,789 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

