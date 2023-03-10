Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

