Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $393.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,196. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

