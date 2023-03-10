RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) & RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Critical Contrast

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $85.76 million 0.23 -$97.74 million ($1.56) -0.13 RVL Pharmaceuticals $17.50 million 6.52 -$64.92 million ($0.62) -1.85

RVL Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RedHill Biopharma. RVL Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RedHill Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RedHill Biopharma and RVL Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 139.13%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma -116.69% -9,208.02% -52.82% RVL Pharmaceuticals -124.13% -92.27% -44.30%

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals beats RedHill Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedHill Biopharma

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which is preparing for Phase 2/3 study. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.