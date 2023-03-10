Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,585,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,184,482.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

