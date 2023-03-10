Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 602,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,620. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $83.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $294,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $605,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,843 shares of company stock worth $13,072,294 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

