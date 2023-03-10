Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of TMDX stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 602,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,620. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $83.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
