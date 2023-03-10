Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

