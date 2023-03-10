Raymond James Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$1.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.