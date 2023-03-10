Raymond James Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFN. Cormark raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$61.75. 95,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,125. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$62.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.55.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.