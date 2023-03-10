Raymond James Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $170.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Hess by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

