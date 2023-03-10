Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,720 ($20.68).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Investec cut shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.00).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,968 ($23.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,088.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,962.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,439.02, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00).

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

About Rathbones Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 56 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,243.90%.

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

