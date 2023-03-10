Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 1,702 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,772,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,562,109.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 22,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

