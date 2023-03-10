Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $2.08 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 472,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NU Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE NU opened at $4.74 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.