Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 24,200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.91 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.45 and a 200-day moving average of $281.52.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

