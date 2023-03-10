Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.33 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.