Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $271.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.08. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.