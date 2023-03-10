Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

