Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $224,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $61,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,881 shares of company stock worth $20,791,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

