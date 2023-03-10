Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,857 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

